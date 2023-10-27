‘Special’ Liverpool player ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Anfield next year – Football Insider

One Liverpool player is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Anfield next year amid serious interest from the Middle East.

That’s if a fresh report from Football Insider is to be believed with the outlet claiming that the Saudi Pro League are ‘working behind the scenes’ to sign both Mo Salah and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

Salah is under contract on Merseyside until the summer of 2025 but was the subject of serious interest from Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side held firm, however, with some rumours claiming the Reds turned down an offer in the region of £150m for the Egyptian King (The Standard).

After already luring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino to the Gulf Nation in the summer, it’s expected the SPL will try again in their attempts of signing our No. 11.

Despite currently earning in the region of £350,000 per week at Liverpool, the former Roma forward could still expect a hefty pay rise if he was to complete a move to Saudi with the eye-watering finances on offer over there.

Salah, a player who has been labelled as ‘special’ by our German tactician (via the Guardian), has started the campaign in superb fashion for the Reds with nine goals and four assists across 12 games (all competitions).

It remains to be seen what will happen if another huge bid for his services is received but for now let’s enjoy watching him shine week in and week out.

