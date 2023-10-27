‘Real amazing player’: 19-year-old Liverpool man blew Trent Alexander-Arnold away last night

Trent Alexander-Arnold has drawn attention to the ‘great potential’ on offer from Liverpool Academy graduate Luke Chambers.

The 19-year-old started the Reds’ Europa League clash against Toulouse in the left-back position as the hosts secured an impressive 5-1 victory.

“I’ve seen it was seven years yesterday since my debut. I still know exactly how it feels,” the fullback spoke after the game, as quoted on BBC Sport.

“He’s been outstanding every time he’s been around the team on and off the pitch.

“He’s a real amazing player and he’s got great potential. I’m sure he’ll have a special night with his family.“

The teenager endured a slightly challenging evening under the lights at Anfield, securing a pass percentage of 77% (23/30), though failing to win any of his duels (5) on the night, according to stats compiled by Sofascore.

Chambers’ outing was from being the weakest of his fellow Academy stars, however, and we’d imagine that he’s learnt a great deal from what is no doubt a challenging position to operate in given the need to tuck in as a third centre-back sporadically when our No.66 pushes into midfield.

There’s rightly still plenty of excitement over his future, however, and to get the seal of approval from our vice skipper will surely have meant the world to a youngster who’s looked up to Trent as a shining example of what can be achieved when making the transition from Kirkby to the senior team.

