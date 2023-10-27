(Video) Highlights of Wataru Endo’s best Liverpool performance so far

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the performance of Wataru Endo during last night’s thrashing of Toulouse at Anfield.

The Japan International started in the defensive midfield role with Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch just ahead of him and threw in what was probably his best performance since his summer move from Stuttgart.

Endo brings a lot of composure and tenacity to our midfield with his brilliant reading of the game and tough-tackling.

The 30-year-old also showcased his impressive heading ability as he put the Reds in front after half an hour.

Our No. 3 latched onto the end of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pinpoint cross before Klopp’s side went onto net another three times and secure a 5-1 victory.

Other than teenager Stefan Bajcetic, Endo is our only specialist defensive midfielder and we therefore expect him to play a big role for the club this term.

You can check Wataru’s performance below via @1947production on X: