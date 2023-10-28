(Image) Moises Caicedo gets away with carbon copy challenge Curtis Jones got a red card for

Someone make it make sense. How on earth was Moises Caicedo NOT sent off for a challenge that saw studs strike a Brentford player’s ankle?

It’s utterly baffling given that we, as Liverpool fans, had been told that Curtis Jones’ tackle on Yves Bissouma, accidental or no, was worthy of a red card upon review by VAR, despite Simon Hooper initially awarding a yellow card.

The Premier League is just rife with officiating inconsistencies at the minute, isn’t it?

At least the poor call didn’t cost Brentford in their 2-0 win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

You can catch the match still below, courtesy of Redmen TV: