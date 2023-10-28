(Image) Moises Caicedo gets away with carbon copy challenge Curtis Jones got a red card for

Someone make it make sense. How on earth was Moises Caicedo NOT sent off for a challenge that saw studs strike a Brentford player’s ankle?
It’s utterly baffling given that we, as Liverpool fans, had been told that Curtis Jones’ tackle on Yves Bissouma, accidental or no, was worthy of a red card upon review by VAR, despite Simon Hooper initially awarding a yellow card.
The Premier League is just rife with officiating inconsistencies at the minute, isn’t it?
At least the poor call didn’t cost Brentford in their 2-0 win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge.
But Jones’ was a red 🚮 pic.twitter.com/lCbFcti2FK
— The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) October 28, 2023