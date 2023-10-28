Liverpool can sign £96m future Ballon d’Or winner says Agbonlahor; was worth £174k four years ago – reports

Gabriel Agbonlahor has suggested that Jamal Musiala would be prepared to move to the Premier League amid ongoing links to Liverpool, as relayed in a report from Paisley Gates.

The German international wouldn’t come cheaply, however, with Bundesliga expert and insider Christian Falk telling BILD that Bayern Munich would be capable of asking for £96m for their star talent.

That’s quite the markup on a 20-year-old who signed for an absolute pittance at £174,246 back in 2019 (a compensation fee awarded to Chelsea).

Agbonlahor did question whether the attacking midfielder – whom he believes is capable of winning the Ballon d’Or – would win football’s most prestigious individual honour without switching to another league.

Should he become available, one might imagine we’d be curious at the prospect of throwing our hat into the ring for a player capable of filing out in midfield and on the left of a front-three.

He’s not exactly what we’d be looking for in a potential Mo Salah replacement given his status as a right-footed footballer, though it would be hard to say no to the idea of bolstering our midfield with another ludicrously talented operator in the middle of the park.

If Bayern fancy making the same mistake twice in as many years!

