SACKED: Liverpool legend loses managerial job after four months; his side is second in the league

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has been sacked from his managerial position at Al-Qadsiyah despite his side currently occupying second-place in the Saudi second division.

This update comes courtesy of sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs on X (formerly Twitter), with the outfit in question having enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season (six wins and two draws), not to mention the most robust defence in the league with only three goals conceded thus far.

Robbie Fowler has been sacked by Saudi second division side Al-Qadsiyah after four months despite being unbeaten in the league. Fowler has been replaced by ex-Sevilla and Marseille manager Michel. 🗣️ “The club appreciates the coach’s efforts and professionalism.” pic.twitter.com/pKq8lSdenO — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 27, 2023

The Scouser has enjoyed a handful of coaching roles since 2011, notably becoming player/manager for Muangthong United before picking up the reins at Brisbane Roar and East Bengal, and finally pivoting towards the Middle East.

READ MORE: Former Liverpool target’s ludicrous numbers vs Palace will drop jaws

READ MORE: ‘People don’t know’: Victor Osimhen makes Liverpool transfer stance clear

It’s a decision that’s sure to have many a football fan across the globe scratching their heads in confusion and wondering what on earth could have possibly gotten into decision-makers at the club.

By all accounts, it’s an absolutely terrific start to a league season, which begs the question as to whether there was a significant breakdown in the relationship between chiefs at Al-Qadsiyah and Fowler.

Whatever the reason, it seems the Saudi second division has lost a talented coach.

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️