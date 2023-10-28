Liverpool make ‘direct contacts’ as target’s demands not being fulfilled by current club – report

Liverpool are understood to have made ‘direct contacts’ with Napoli star man Victor Osimhen, one report has claimed.

This update comes courteys of Italian outlet Calciomercato, with it now being claimed that the Nigerian’s wage demands have yet to be met by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The big sticking point is the alleged desire of the 24-year-old to have his salary doubled from £3.9m to £7.8m.

That would equate to roughly £150,000-a-week for one of Europe’s most highly-rated and prolific attackers.

For a player that amassed an astonishing 36 goal contributions (31 goals and five assists) across all competitions in 2022/23, that seems a fair request – especially given that it would only bump Osimhen up to £10,000-a-week more than what Darwin Nunez currently earns at Liverpool (according to Capology), to put things into context!

That’s not to suggest we’re unhappy with our Uruguayan attacker – far from it!

However, more reliable reporting by contrast from Fabrizio Romano has made clear that Liverpool are not currently exploring the Napoli man as a serious transfer target.

We’d take this report, then, with a pinch of salt!

