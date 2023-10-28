Alongside Mac Allister: Paul Merson says Liverpool have a player who’s ‘blown people away’

Paul Merson has sung the praises of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister following their impressive starts to life at Liverpool this season.

The Englishman paid notice too to the challenging nature of the latter’s circumstances playing out of position to accommodate the lack of a ‘specialist defensive midfielder’.

“Dominik Szoboszlai has come in and blown people away with his performances, but Alexis Mac Allister is a top player too,” the Sky Sports pundit wrote in his Sportskeeda column. “He’s playing as a No. 6 which isn’t really his usual position, but Liverpool are winning games right now, so it shouldn’t matter, at least until they sign a specialist defensive midfielder.”

The Hungarian has been quite the force of nature higher up the pitch for Jurgen Klopp, averaging 2.3 key passes, 2 big chances created, 7.1 ball recoveries and 4.1 ground duels won per game in the English top-flight.

Given the appalling state of disrepair the midfield had fallen into, with stalwarts in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho dropping below their usually high standards of performance, the turnaround this term has been nothing short of exceptional.

With that in mind, we have to praise the extraordinary efforts of our recruitment team in capitalising on the available options in what was a difficult market this summer following the influx of money from the Middle East.

Given that both Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo also appear to be building some momentum too, we imagine some might be forced to reevaluate their earlier assessments of our summer window!

