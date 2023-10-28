(Video) Szoboszlai shares details of bromance with Liverpool teammate off the pitch

Dominik Szoboszlai was beaming when talking about his friendship with Liverpool vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The former RB Leipzig midfielder joined Jurgen Klopp’s side this summer as part of the German’s rebooted project and has since formed an adorable bromance with the club’s first-choice right-back.
The 23-year-old admitted the pair hang out ‘quite a lot’ and share the same ideas on and off the pitch.
It’s great to see the pair having developed such a positive relationship and it can only mean good things for the future.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC__vision (originating from the BBC):
Love the bromance between Szoboszlai and Trent
I Never want it to end pic.twitter.com/YIKHUlGdb1
