Fabrizio Romano shares what 22y/o said about turning down Liverpool’s summer offer

Fabrizio Romano has shared quotes from Andre Trindade which explain why the midfielder turned down an offer to join Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

As per ESPN Brasil, the Reds submitted a bid worth €30m (£26.2m) for the Fluminense star in August, but it was rejected by the Brazilian outfit as they didn’t want to sell him in the middle of their season, which unlike in England runs on a calendar year basis.

The 22-year-old also came to the conclusion that he felt it was best to stay put for the remainder of 2023 at least, despite admitting that he ‘dreams’ of playing for someone like LFC.

Taking to social media on Saturday night, Romano shared these comments from Andre on Liverpool’s summer offer: “It was just something I couldn’t refuse, the club, the league… Every player dreams of playing at such a club. I decided to keep my word and stay. If I’ve accepted that offer, I’d not feel 100% comfortable with myself.”

🔴🇧🇷 Fluminense’s André on Liverpool bid in August: “It was just something I couldn't refuse, the club, the league…”. “Every player dreams of playing at such a club. I decided to keep my word and stay”. “If I've accepted that offer, I’d not feel 100% comfortable with myself”. pic.twitter.com/o2ni6eFzKi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2023

READ MORE: Taiwo Awoniyi shares prediction he made about Liverpool in 2021 which so nearly came true

READ MORE: Luis Diaz’s parents involved in frightening kidnapping ordeal – his father remains missing

Many South America-based players would jump at the opportunity to get their big break in Europe, especially at the age of 22 when they’re no longer a starry-eyed prospect still looking to establish themselves at senior level.

Andre has already played 160 times for Fluminense and won two Brazil caps (Transfermarkt), so it would’ve been understandable if he felt that the time was right in the summer for him to accept Liverpool’s advances.

However, he might’ve felt a duty to remain with his current side while they were still involved in the Copa Libertadores, a tournament they could win for the first time in their history when they play Boca Juniors in the final next Saturday.

In addition to a commendable loyalty, it also shows a tremendous maturity from the midfielder that he didn’t jump ship to Europe when he felt that he wouldn’t be ‘comfortable’ with doing so, as well as a confidence that it mightn’t be his one and only chance of getting a transatlantic move.

Liverpool still seem confident of winning the race for Andre’s signature next year (Football Insider). If he can inspire them to a historic continental triumph next weekend, he may well feel that it’s the right moment to depart, and that he could then do so with his grateful club’s blessing.

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️