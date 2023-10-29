(Video) Liverpool fans chant Luis Diaz’s name in show of solidarity after kidnapping ordeal

Liverpool fans showed their solidarity with Luis Diaz during Sunday’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest following his parents’ kidnapping in Colombia.

The 26-year-old had been in line to start this afternoon but was understandably not involved in the match after that harrowing news from back home.

Diogo Jota paid tribute to his teammate by holding up his number 7 shirt after scoring the Reds’ first goal against Steve Cooper’s side, and those in attendance at Anfield also showed their support.

As shown in video footage shared to social media by journalist Neil Jones, the Colombian forward’s name was sung by Liverpool fans during today’s fixture.

Everyone’s thoughts on Merseyside are with Luis and his family this evening, and we continue to pray for them at this extremely difficult time.

You can see the footage of the fans chanting for Luis Diaz below, via @neiljonesgoal on Twitter/X: