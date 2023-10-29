(Video) Darwin Nunez shows goal poacher’s instinct to double Liverpool’s lead v Forest

Darwin Nunez was in the right place at the right time to double Liverpool’s lead during the first half of today’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

Shortly after Diogo Jota opened the scoring, the Uruguayan finished off a neat Reds move which was instigated by a Dominik Szoboszlai run from deep.

The Hungarian picked out Mo Salah on the right, who passed it back to the 22-year-old, and he in turn laid it off to Nunez, who dispatched it to the net from inside the six-yard box.

That’s the goal poacher’s instinct we love to see from our number 9!

You can see Nunez’s goal below, taken from Canal+’s match coverage and shared via @brishball on Twitter/X: