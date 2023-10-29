‘The Kop enjoyed it’ – Paul Gorst noted ‘unnecessary’ first half moment which amused Liverpool fans

Paul Gorst noted how Liverpool fans in the Kop got a kick out of a rather eye-catching Darwin Nunez miss towards the end of the first half against Nottingham Forest.

Shortly after the Uruguayan had doubled the home side’s lead, he was presented with another chance in front of the iconic stand in the 43rd minute.

As the ball sat up for him with his back to goal, he displayed his ever-brimming confidence by aiming for goal with an overhead kick, which sailed narrowly over the crossbar.

Posting match updates from Anfield via social media, Liverpool Echo reporter Gorst noted of that moment: “Nunez shapes up for a wholly unnecessary overhead kick at the back post. Doesn’t go in but why not, eh? The Kop enjoyed it.”

Not many strikers who missed an open goal less than 72 hours previously – as Nunez did against Toulouse – would have the confidence or audacity to attempt an overhead kick in their next game.

However, therein lies the beauty of the 24-year-old, who could miss a sitter and score a worldie within the space of a few minutes.

Having just doubled Liverpool’s lead shortly before that ambitious overhead striker, the Kop wouldn’t have minded if the Uruguayan backed himself to pull off what would’ve been quite a stunning goal even for his collection.

Who knows, maybe the next time he tries it, the ball will nestle delightfully in the back of the net!

