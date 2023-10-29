Jurgen Klopp may be facing a dilemma over two Liverpool players as Man City showdown looms

Despite Liverpool easing to a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp may be facing a dilemma over two players following that result.

The Reds were on top right from the get-go as they eased to a 3-0 victory at Anfield, with each of the starting front three on the target and a second successive clean sheet in the top flight for Alisson Becker.

However, the two players who were booked yesterday are closing in the risk of being suspended for the massive showdown away to Manchester City on 25 November.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was cautioned by Chris Kavanagh in the 19th minute against Forest, with Alexis Mac Allister following suit just before the hour mark.

It was the England international’s third yellow card of the Premier League season so far and the Argentine’s fourth, leaving them two and one away respectively from incurring an automatic one-match suspension.

Should Trent receive yellow cards against both Luton and Brentford, and if Mac Allister goes into the referee’s notebook against the Bees, they’ll both be suspended for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentine was shown a red card in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth in August, but he avoided a ban after a subsequent appeal rightly saw the ridiculous original decision overturned. However, he’ll have no such escape if he’s booked in the clash against the Bees.

Klopp has plenty of options in midfield and could deploy Wataru Endo – who had a fine game against Toulouse last Thursday – in the number 6 role if needed, but the manager will surely want his first-choice in that position to be available for the clash against Man City.

As for Trent, Liverpool have already had to do without him for four games in September after he incurred a hamstring injury against Aston Villa (Transfermarkt), and while Joe Gomez could deputise at right-back, the 25-year-old would be a huge loss due to his near-unrivalled creative ability and tactical flexibility.

Both he and Mac Allister are walking a disciplinary tightrope. Let’s hope they don’t lose his balance in that regard at the most inopportune juncture.

