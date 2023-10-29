(Video) Klopp and Liverpool players make three Reds fans’ day with brilliant pre-match gestures

Even before today’s match kicks off, Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool players have ensured that at least some supporters will go home this evening with a memory to cherish.

The club’s social media channels posted a video of the squad arriving at Anfield for this afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest, with three fans assembled at the players’ entrance.

As soon as he disembarked the bus, the manager fist-bumped a young fan and signed an autograph for one of the group who’s in a wheelchair, much to the delight of the lady who was accompanying them.

The Liverpool players also acknowledged the trio of supporters with fist bumps and, in some cases, a friendly pat on the head or shoulder.

These might seem like small gestures from afar, but for the recipients, it ensures that their day has already been made to have been greeted so warmly by their heroes.

You can view the footage of Klopp and the players with the fans below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: