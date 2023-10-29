Gravenberch and Nunez start, 7 changes by Klopp – Liverpool team news confirmed v Nott’m Forest

Liverpool will aim to make it three successive wins in all competitions and complete an unbeaten October when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds are on home soil for the third time in nine days, having recently seen off Everton and Toulouse in L4, and they’ll be seeking to preserve their 100% record at the venue since the start of the season.

A year to the day since we were last beaten at Anfield in a Premier League match, Steve Cooper’s side will be looking to emulate what Leeds did here 12 months ago, but they’ll need to arrest a five-game winless streak in order to do so (albeit that four of those have been draws).

READ MORE: (Video) Dominik Szoboszlai responds to ‘new Steven Gerrard’ billing after superb Liverpool start

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano shares what 22y/o said about turning down Liverpool’s summer offer

Several of the players who were rested for Thursday night’s Europa League win over Toulouse come back into the starting line-up today, including Alisson Becker in goal, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at centre-back, and Kostas Tsimikas at left-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold continues at right-back.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai return to the starting XI, with Ryan Gravenberch keeping his place following his magnificent display in midweek.

Up front, Mo Salah is restored to the line-up as he strives for the goal which’ll take him into double figures in all competitions this season. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both keep their places from Thursday night.

Luis Diaz is understandably omitted from the matchday squad amid the horrific news of his parents being kidnapped in Colombia. Meanwhile, there are two goalkeepers on the bench, with Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian both names among the nine substitutes.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC: