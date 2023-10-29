Luis Diaz’s parents involved in frightening kidnapping ordeal – his father remains missing

The parents of Liverpool player Luis Diaz were kidnapped in Colombia on Saturday afternoon, with his father still missing.

Semana reported that Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda were travelling to their residence in Los Olivos when they were intercepted by armed gunmen on motorcycles, who took them into their vehicle and drove away.

The 26-year-old’s mother was later released, as confirmed by the nation’s president Gustavo Petro, and she’s understood to be in good health but understandably frightened by the incident.

However, her husband remains missing, with General William Salamanca – Colombia’s police director – saying that he’s using every agent to search for the father of the Liverpool player. Army resources have also been deployed.

READ MORE: Liverpool get Palestine stance wrong as fan escorted out of the Kop – opinion

READ MORE: Liverpool make ‘direct contacts’ as target’s demands not being fulfilled by current club – report

Everyone at Empire of the Kop is shocked to have heard this news, and our thoughts today are with Luis Diaz and his family following this extremely frightening and distressing ordeal.

We can only imagine how horrifying it must have been for the 26-year-old to have been informed of his parents’ kidnapping several thousand miles away.

We pray that those involved in the search for his father will soon find him safe and well, and our thanks go to those responsible for the safe release of his mother.

We are all with you, Luis.

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️