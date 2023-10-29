Jurgen Klopp will have a concern from 58th-minute moment despite comfortable Liverpool win

Of Liverpool’s seven Premier League wins so far this season, none was more comfortable than today’s triumph over Nottingham Forest.

The Reds were on top right from the get-go as they eased to a 3-0 victory at Anfield, with each of the starting front three on the target and a second successive clean sheet in the top flight for Alisson Becker.

However, one moment in the 58th minute of this afternoon’s match will give Jurgen Klopp cause for concern going into November.

Just before the hour mark, Alexis Mac Allister was booked by referee Chris Kavanagh for a foul on a Forest player. It mattered little in the context of today’s fixture but could have ramifications for upcoming matches.

It was the Argentine’s fourth yellow card of the Premier League season so far, meaning he’s now just one away from incurring an automatic one-match suspension.

The 24-year-old was also shown a red card in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth in August, but he avoided a ban after a subsequent appeal rightly saw the ridiculous original decision overturned.

However, should Mac Allister go into the referee’s notebook in the game against Brentford in two weeks’ time, he’ll be suspended for the trip to Manchester City on 25 November.

Klopp has plenty of options in midfield and could deploy Wataru Endo – who had a fine game against Toulouse on Thursday night – in the number 6 role if needed, but the manager will surely want his first-choice in that position to be available for the visit to the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentine is walking a disciplinary tightrope. Let’s hope he doesn’t lose his balance in that regard at the most inopportune juncture.

