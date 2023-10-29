(Photo) Nottingham Forest fans show their class at Anfield with message during Liverpool game

Not for the first time, Nottingham Forest supporters did themselves proud at Anfield during their team’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool this afternoon.

Prior to kick-off at Anfield, the visiting fans displayed a large banner in the away end which read ‘Respect the 97. Solidary with survivors. No to tragedy chanting’.

The Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance (HSA) shared a photo of the message to social media and voiced their appreciation, posting: ‘Thank you to our @NFFC members of HSA who again showed their class. We are proud to call you friends. YNWA’.

Nottingham Forest were Liverpool’s opponents on 15 April 1989 when the tragic events at Hillsborough claimed the lives of 97 LFC supporters, and fans of the City Ground club have continued to show solidarity for the families of the bereaved throughout their relentless pursuit of justice.

It’s been an all too frequent occurrence that other games involving Jurgen Klopp’s side are tainted by some individuals indulging in disgusting and abhorrent chants which should result in prosecution.

The Forest fans who brought the above banner to Anfield today were a credit to themselves and their club, and others can learn from the commendable example they set. From us at Empire of the Kop, thank you.

You can see the away fans’ show of solidarity below, via @HillsboroughSu1 on Twitter/X: