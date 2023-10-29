(Video) Mo Salah inevitably on target again as Liverpool seize upon Nottingham Forest howler

Death, taxes and Mo Salah scoring at Anfield.

One of life’s inevitable certainties manifested itself again this afternoon, with the Liverpool attacker taking full advantage of a Nottingham Forest misunderstanding to put his side 3-0 up with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

As Dominik Szoboszlai booted the ball long just as the visitors were threatening a possible chance of their own, Matt Turner raced out of his penalty area but misjudged the flight of it completely.

Salah gratefully accepted the gift, stroking the ball into an empty net from 20 yards to make it five matches out of six in which he’s scored at home for Liverpool this season.

