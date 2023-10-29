93% pass success, 4 duels won – Liverpool titan treated Anfield to a ‘masterclass’ v Forest

Liverpool dispatched Nottingham Forest with a minimum of fuss at Anfield, cruising to a 3-0 victory as they maintained their 100% record at home this season.

The starting front three of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah were all on target, while Cody Gakpo had a stoppage time goal disallowed following a VAR review.

However, the primary architect of today’s result was arguably Dominik Szoboszlai, who chipped in with two assists and treated the Kop to what Neil Jones described as a ‘masterclass‘ of a performance.

The Hungarian most certainly passed the eye test, and his underlying match statistics (via Sofascore) further underline what a commendable display he put in.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah inevitably on target again as Liverpool seize upon Nottingham Forest howler

READ MORE: ‘The Kop enjoyed it’ – Paul Gorst noted ‘unnecessary’ first half moment which amused Liverpool fans

He won four duels from midfield and made one interception, while he was very efficient with his use of the ball, finding a teammate with 75 of his 81 passes (93% success rate).

Szoboszlai landed one shot of his own on target and completed three of his four dribbles, along with recording a team-high four key passes and posting three accurate crosses and three successful long balls.

These figures supplement an eye-catching performance in which he instigated the passage of play which led to Nunez’s goal and played the pass from deep which caused enough confusion for Matt Turner to allow Salah a simple finish.

It’s no wonder Liverpool fans have instantly taken a huge liking to the 22-year-old, who was excellent yet again today.

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️