(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai responds to ‘new Steven Gerrard’ billing after superb Liverpool start

Dominik Szoboszlai has been flattered by comparisons to Steven Gerrard in the early months of his Liverpool career but has voiced his determination to make a name for himself in his own right.

The current bearer of the number 8 shirt at Anfield has been likened to the legendary former Reds captain not just because of the digit on his back, but also because of his playing style in midfield and his penchant for stunning long-range goals.

Speaking to Beanyman Sports about being dubbed a regen of the Huyton native, the 22-year-old said: “I want to do my own way, but of course it feels really good if they say I’m the new Steven Gerrard. I just want to do my own way. I want to be myself, and if I can get that big in the club like he was, [I’ll be] really happy.”

Szoboszlai’s screamer in the Carabao Cup win over Leicester last month had strong echoes of the man who used to wear the number 8 with distinction at Liverpool, and it’s a sign that he’s doing a lot right that he’s already being likened to one of the greatest captains in the club’s rich history.

Like the Hungarian says, if he can go on to have a career at Anfield which is even close to emulating that of Gerrard, he’ll be recalled as a genuine LFC legend in his own right.

You can view Szoboszlai’s comments below (from 3:33), via Beanyman Sports on YouTube: