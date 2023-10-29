(Video) Diogo Jota pounces to put dominant Liverpool in front; pays tribute to Luis Diaz

Diogo Jota fired Liverpool into the lead just after the half-hour mark in today’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, and he then displayed a heartfelt tribute to Luis Diaz.

The 26-year-old was on hand to steer the ball home after Darwin Nunez’s initial shot was saved by Matt Turner, who could only divert it straight to the Portuguese attacker, who finally made the home side’s dominance count – they had 80% possession in the first 10 minutes and 75% coming up to half-time.

As Jota ran to celebrate the goal, he held aloft a Reds shirt with the Colombian’s name and number in a show of solidarity with our number 7, whose parents were kidnapped in his homeland over the weekend.

It was a beautiful touch from his teammate.

You can view Jota’s goal below, via @brishball on Twitter/X: