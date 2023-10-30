(Video) ‘Send him off’: LFC fans won’t believe nasty kick Antony gets away with on Doku

It beggared belief that Manchester United’s Antony was allowed to remain on the pitch after lashing out at Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku with an unnecessary kick.

When confronted by the Belgian, who waggled his finger disapprovingly, the former then opted to hammer his opponent’s hand out of the way, though only invited a yellow card for his troubles – a decision Gary Neville, on commentary, evidently disagreed with, calling for a red card.

The hosts went on to lose the Manchester derby 3-0.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL: