‘He’ll grow in confidence…’ – Danny Murphy urges Klopp to start ‘exciting’ Liverpool man more often

Danny Murphy has urged Jurgen Klopp to select one Liverpool player in his starting line-up more often following Sunday’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Darwin Nunez was among the goalscorers for the Reds at Anfield, taking his tally for the season to six, although he’s started fewer than half of our Premier League games so far this term and has yet to start consecutive top-flight matches in 2023/24 (Transfermarkt).

Speaking on Match of the Day 2 on BBC last night, the ex-LFC midfielder declared his wish to see the 24-year-old playing from the start more frequently.

Murphy said: “It’s so exciting, Nunez, I’ve been crying out to play more often. I think he’s such a threat and he’ll grow in confidence.”

READ MORE: Tony Cascarino urges Liverpool to swoop for Salah successor with ‘all the attributes to succeed’

READ MORE: ‘Outstanding’: Pundit says Liverpool have an underrated player who’s covering ‘every blade of grass’ this season

Klopp has selected Nunez from the start more regularly over the past few weeks, albeit with his hand slightly forced by Cody Gakpo’s knee injury.

The Uruguayan had started just one of Liverpool’s first five league games but has been on from the outset in six of our last eight matches in all competitions, with the 24-year-old registering a goal contribution in all but two games in that spell (Transfermarkt).

The Dutch attacker has now returned from his aforementioned body blow but such has been Nunez’s form of late that the former could have a battle to displace him as the Reds’ starting centre-forward.

With four matches coming up in the next fortnight, Klopp will likely alternate between the two, but the ex-Benfica marksman may get the nod for the Premier League clashes against Luton and Bournemouth given his splendid run of form and all-action performances.

The Uruguay striker hasn’t been lacking in confidence, as illustrated by his audacious overhead kick just before half-time against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but he’s made the most of the opportunity given to him by Gakpo’s recent absence to seemingly nudge himself to the front of the line both figuratively and literally.

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️