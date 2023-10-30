Editor’s Column: Alexis Mac Allister’s best Liverpool performance shows his potential at no.6

There have been doubts surrounding Alexis Mac Allister’s long-term suitability as our holding midfielder, and in truth, a top performance at home to a bottom-half Premier League team won’t change that.

His naysayers suggest he is too easy to run past and that he gives the ball away too often as the deepest midfielder. And in fairness, there has been evidence this season to suggest this is the case.

After all, the Argentine wasn’t bought as an out and out no.6. It’s a role he has played for his country and Brighton, but not one that obviously makes the most of his creative attributes.

He’s obviously outstanding and progressive on the ball, but it was his work off it that really set the tone against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Mac Allister broke up Forest attacks, not with tackles, but clever interceptions. He pressed at the right times and was there to mop up when our opponents lost possession. Being in the right place at the right time is an essential trait for a deep-lying midfielder and he nailed it at Anfield in the 3-0 win.

When he gets on the ball, he’s magic. His pass for Mo Salah led to the first goal and he consistently broke the lines with quick, forward balls. If Mac Allister nails the defensive side, we’ll be looking at a player who provides protection but is also an extra playmaker from deep, which is extremely exciting given we have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk capable of similar things.

Mac Allister isn’t always nailed down for this role, but against lesser sides at home, it feels smart. It adds another player in who can break down deep defences; and when opponents are happy to let us have the ball, it makes sense to have another technical midfielder using it.

The question of course remains whether he’ll be able to flourish in this role against the bigger and better sides. We play Manchester City after PL games with Luton and Brentford and given how our rivals keep winning, we’ll need to go to the Etihad and get a point. Will Klopp trust Mac Allister as the no.6? He probably will.

Wataru Endo is doing well now in the cups midweek and showing he’ll provide capable backup, which is great. We also have Thiago coming back and there are big rumours Andre Trindade will be signed in January, given his recent quotes to Fabrizio Romano that he almost signed in the summer but stayed for Fluminense’s run to the Copa Libertadores Final.

With Trindade as a potential starting no.6, Klopp has the unbelievably exciting options of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Mac Allister as the two no.8s.

Virgil van Dijk back to his best

Mac Allister was exceptional, Szoboszlai incredible, but the Man of the Match was probably Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s captain endured his worst season in 2022/23 but this term he’s been back to his best. Not only was his passing sharp and precise, but he defended in that wonderfully composed manner where the Forest attackers couldn’t get near him.

It’s in vogue now to suggest he’s in decline, but the form this term has proved otherwise.

Ibrahima Konate is a great partner, while Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Jarrell Quansah provide solid backup – which is not how it felt in the summer.

Liverpool should now win our next four games: Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, Luton and Brentford in the Premier League and Toulouse in the Europa League.

Then, it’s an international break before the City game. It’s a travesty that it’s been scheduled for 12:30 on the Saturday. At least all of their players are also on international duty.