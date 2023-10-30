Ex-Man Utd midfielder believes Liverpool could win the league if they sign 28y/o EPL colossus

Owen Hargreaves believes that Liverpool are one defensive midfield signing away from being potential Premier League winners, and he named the player who he feels could get them over the line.

The Reds signed four midfielders during the summer transfer window but they continue to be linked with possible additions in the number 6 role.

One such player who was touted as a possible target earlier this year is Joao Palhinha, whose deadline day move from Fulham to Bayern Munich fell through at the 11th hour.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (30 October, 2:40pm), Hargreaves said that Liverpool would be capable of winning the title if they were to sign the 28-year-old.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder said: “I think they are missing one player and that’s a defensive midfield player. I think if Palhinha plays for Liverpool, then they can win the league. He is that good.”

When it comes to no-nonsense defensive midfield operators in the Premier League, there are few (if any) better than Palhinha.

He’s averaged more tackles per game this season (5.6) than any other player in the division – for context, Marvelous Nakamba is third on the list with 3.7 per match. Also, only three others in the top flight can beat the Fulham destroyer’s average of two interceptions per game (WhoScored).

Bearing those figures in mind, it comes as no surprise that he ranks among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for tackles per 90 minutes (4.66), and he’s among the top 7% for interceptions per 90 with 1.75 (as per FBref).

Aside from evidently being a brick wall of a powerhouse at the base of midfield, Palhinha has also chipped in with two goals already this season, including the equaliser as the Cottagers drew 1-1 at Brighton on Sunday (Transfermarkt).

Even with Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo joining in the summer to fill the void left by Fabinho’s exit, Jurgen Klopp may still be tempted to try for the Fulham colossus.

If he’s the man whose presence helps Liverpool to win a second Premier League title, it’d prove to be worth every last penny.

