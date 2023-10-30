(Video) Gary Neville says one player ended up going to a ‘graveyard’ instead of joining Liverpool

Gary Neville has said that Mason Mount ended up going to a ‘graveyard’ at Manchester United instead of joining Liverpool in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had been linked with the England international when he was at Chelsea earlier this year, but the 24-year-old ultimately moved to Old Trafford for £55m (BBC Sport) rather than Anfield.

He’s had a frustrating time of it so far in Erik ten Hag’s side, making just four Premier League starts and missing several games through injury (Transfermarkt).

His personal torment still pales in comparison with the problems at United, where Neville complained of a ‘toxic’ culture infesting the club which ‘eats alive’ players and managers who join.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the Red Devils’ 3-0 derby mauling by Man City on Sunday, the 48-year-old said: “Harry Maguire was going to go to Manchester City. Mason Mount was going to go to Liverpool.

“They come here and it’s a graveyard for them. Are we going to keep blaming the kids in the class? Are we going to blame the headteacher?”

While Liverpool missed out on Mount over the summer as he went to the United ‘graveyard’, they instead brought in Dominik Szoboszlai, who’s made Anfield look like his personal playground at times, such has been the joyous nature of his performances.

Although the Red Devils’ problems go far deeper than the hitherto subdued England international, the LFC hierarchy won’t have any regrets whatsoever about the way that their summer search for a new playmaker turned out.

