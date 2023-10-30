‘Outstanding’: Pundit says Liverpool have an underrated player who’s covering ‘every blade of grass’ this season

Pundits and Liverpool fans may be actively rethinking their reviews of the club’s summer business given how well the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Co. appear to be settling on Merseyside.

Tony Cascarino certainly seems to be enjoying watching the Hungarian international in the famous red shirt, commending the player for his remarkable work rate on the pitch.

“The young Hungarian has been outstanding this season, with his reading of the game, lightning pace and a stamina that means he covers every blade of grass,” the former striker told The Times (The Boot Room).

“It is a tribute to great recruitment at Anfield that they picked him up for £60 million from RB Leipzig, which could turn out to be a steal. He has repaid their faith by being brilliant in every minute of every league game so far. He was impressive again in the rout of Nottingham Forest yesterday.

“If it weren’t for the unbelievable headlines being made by the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and James Maddison, then I think Szoboszlai would have earned far more plaudits than he has.”

We’d certainly agree with his suggestion that the 23-year-old is a little underrated amid some truly exceptional displays from the likes of Jude Bellingham and James Maddison.

One only need take a quick look at Szoboszlai’s average numbers to confirm as much, with the midfielder having racked up an average of 83.9 touches per game (according to Sofascore) – a far from surprising figure given how central he’s been to everything positive Liverpool have achieved this term.

The eye test would likewise support this view. How many times has our former RB Leipzig ace tracked back to cover gaps left behind Trent Alexander-Arnold or simply just to win the ball back after turnovers high up the pitch?

£60m is increasingly feeling like an absolute steal for a player of our No.8’s quality.

Can we chuck Die Rotten Bullen another million pounds or so? We feel bad!

