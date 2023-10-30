(Video) Bad blood between ex-Liverpool duo continues as full-time whistle met with brawl

Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa were teammates at Liverpool for two years between 2007 and 2009, but the duo have struck up a feud now that they’re on opposite sides of a deep-rooted city rivalry as coaches.

The pair are in charge of the Atletico and Real Madrid youth teams respectively, with the sides facing off over the weekend as the former prevailed 2-1.

During another derby clash earlier this year, the former Anfield duo squared up to each other on the touchline (talkSPORT), and the animosity seemed apparent once again in recent days.

A video clip shared on social media by Marca shows losing manager Arbeloa staring darkly at Torres in the opposite technical area upon the full-time whistle being blown and walking straight back towards the dressing rooms without acknowledging his ex-Liverpool teammate.

A few seconds later, players from both teams indulged in a mass brawl on the pitch, as hostilities between the city rivals overspilled.

It’s a shame that there now seems to be such bad blood between the duo who both played their part in the Reds almost winning the Premier League in 2008/09 now have such bad blood between them, but that appears an inevitable consequence of their direct Madrid coaching rivalry.

You can see the incident with Arbeloa and Torres below, via @Marca on Twitter/X: