Reporter noticed Trent moment v Forest which shows his status as on-field Liverpool leader

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to be rising to his role as Liverpool vice-captain, judging by what one journalist noticed during the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Reds were two goals ahead coming up to half-time when the 25-year-old relayed some sound tactical advice to Ibrahima Konate, who duly followed his teammate’s instructions.

In a piece for the Liverpool Echo, Paul Gorst highlighted some moments from yesterday’s match which might’ve been missed in TV coverage, including the one mentioned above.

The reporter wrote: “With Liverpool two goals to the good and cruising on the day, Trent Alexander-Arnold called for some calm as the first-half approached its end.

“With Ibrahima Konate in possession and keen to shift the ball onwards in the final knockings of the first period, Alexander-Arnold, in his now customary central midfield position, could be seen visibly gesturing to his team-mate to slow it down and consider his options further.

“At 2-0 – and with Forest unable to get near to Alisson’s goal – Alexander-Arnold saw no reason to rush proceedings and was clearly instructing Konate to just dwell on the ball a bit longer while the rest of the squad regrouped into an attacking shape.

“With no closing down of Konate, the centre-back heeded the message from the vice-captain eventually popped it off harmlessly to Van Dijk to start another raid forward.”

Having burst through to Liverpool’s first team as a teenager, it’s easy to think of Trent as still being young in football terms. However, now 25 and with more than 280 Reds appearances to his name (Transfermarkt), he’s very much acquired senior pro status.

His elevation to vice-captain following James Milner’s summer departure underlines how Jurgen Klopp views him as a leader among the squad at Anfield, and the anecdote highlighted by Gorst shows how the England international is demonstrably embracing that role.

His message to Konate was indeed a sensible one – with LFC comfortably in control and the half-time whistle looming, it was definitely in the Frenchman’s best interests to take the tempo out of the game and keep play ticking over with a safe pass instead of trying to force the issue when there was no need.

That moment was indicative of the match as a whole, with Liverpool dominant throughout and controlling the play with authority and ease, when in previous times they may have been excessively cavalier at 2-0 up for most of the second half.

It’s great to see Trent visibly playing the part of on-field leader within the team and calmly talking his teammates through matches with sound advice.

