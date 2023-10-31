‘Can’t stress it enough’: Ex-PL star wishes he was as good as £120k-p/w Liverpool fan favourite

Nedum Onuoha admitted he wished Dominik Szoboszlai’s ability was ‘infectious’ after praising his latest Liverpool display alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

The Hungarian was in supreme form in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, contributing two assists as the Reds further proved their top four credentials.

“Szoboszlai is such a good footballer – I can’t stress it enough. The way he and Alexis Mac Allister manipulate the ball with their passing and, as Jurgen Klopp said, the joy they have in playing football,” the former QPR defender told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“I wish it was infectious the way you could take their ability but instead we just have to watch them.

“[Szoboszlai] is so good and has been a great signing. It seems like the fans love him and as a neutral, you can only dream of having that sort of ability.”

The former RB Leipzig star (now on a reported £120,000-a-week, according to Capology) has been something of a revelation in the Premier League this term, rejuvenating a midfield department in dire need of TLC following a mediocre, by Jurgen Klopp’s standards, prior campaign.

What a start to the season

What a coup Szoboszlai is starting to look – even at a whopping £60m!

To think we might have missed out on the 23-year-old entirely had a move for now struggling Manchester United man Mason Mount panned out as we’d initially hoped.

We’ll never know what life might have looked like with the talented Englishman plying his trade in our engine room, however, we can still count ourselves very lucky to have our new No.8.

There are truly few, if any, midfielders better deserving of the shirt at the moment.

