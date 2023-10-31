‘Far too good’: Garth Crooks says ‘super’ Liverpool player was simply untouchable vs Nottingham Forest

Garth Crooks has lauded Mo Salah’s contributions in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Egyptian international struck the final goal in the Merseysiders’ comfortable victory over Steve Cooper’s men, taking advantage of the fact that Matt Turner had emerged in no man’s land and tangled with Harry Toffolo.

“This was another super display by Salah. He seemed to be involved in every phase of play and anything that seemed remotely meaningful against a Nottingham Forest side who actually showed some grit. Liverpool, or should I say Salah, were far too good,” the former Tottenham star wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

The result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men fourth in the table, only three points behind Tottenham at the top and a point behind Manchester City in third.

READ MORE: ‘Outstanding’: Pundit says Liverpool have an underrated player who’s covering ‘every blade of grass’ this season

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk blown away by incredibly ‘pleasing’ thing £16.2m Liverpool player is doing on & off the pitch

We’re running out of words to describe Salah’s importance to a Liverpool side in which he continues to play a defining role despite the burgeoning quality in the squad.

The numbers speak for themselves. It’s almost November and the former Roma hitman is already on an astonishing 14 goal contributions in 13 games this season (across all competitions). That’s at the rate of a goal or assist every 67.71 minutes too!

Our No.11 turns 32 next year and will only have a year left on his contract amid what many imagine to be ongoing Saudi interest… but we’ll have some serious thinking to do over a possible contract extension if he can keep up this form until the end of the season.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!