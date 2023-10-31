(Video) Cody Gakpo swaps shirts with reported Liverpool target in post-Forest reunion

Ibrahim Sangare and Cody Gakpo, both formerly of Eredivisie outfit PSV, enjoyed a pleasant reunion at Anfield.

Well, we say pleasant, the former looked happy enough to see his old teammate after a somewhat unpleasant experience at L4, with the visitors soundly played off the park in a 3-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s in-form Reds.

All was forgiven quickly after the 90 minutes, however, with the Ivorian – who had been previously linked with a move to Merseyside (Echo via liverpoolfc.com) – spotted swapping shirts with our No.18 after the full-time whistle.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel (at 13:43):