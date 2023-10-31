(Video) Jordan Henderson escapes red card despite shoving Otavio twice to the ground in heated Saudi clash

Jordan Henderson somehow escaped the judicial powers of the on-pitch official despite shoving Al-Nassr’s Otavio not once, not twice, but THRICE in their Saudi Pro League encounter.

The Englishman was on the losing side with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq as Sadio Mane scored the sole goal on the day in a heated King Cup.

We’re not quite sure how the referee, in clear view of the altercation, opted to only issue a red card to Hazazi.

At the very least, it makes us feel slightly (though only slightly) better about the officiating standards in the Premier League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of SSC Extra (via @CristianoXtra_):