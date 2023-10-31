‘Really, really good’: Pep Lijnders told £4.3m Liverpool player he’s been blown away by him in training

This Liverpool squad is, without question, one of the most exciting in world football.

Between the likes of Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch, players who have yet to come to the fore on a regular basis for the club, the Merseysiders’ future is well and truly secured.

The former certainly seems to be catching the eye in training, with assistant coach Pep Lijnders admitting he’d told the former Fulham ace several weeks ago (liverpoolfc.com): “I never have seen him this good in training.

“He was not playing at that time and that’s why I spoke with him, because it shows a lot the consistency [when] he is coming on or starting, he is always there.

“I think he is really consistent in his performance. That’s something we wanted for him as well, and that’s what he feels.

“He acts more like a senior than you think, similar with Curtis – they are such a long time already with us. And he has this character as well to be like that.

“He makes an impact, he is this player who has to make [an] impact. He is the player between the lines and on the outside when he plays there who has to create, who has to play the final pass, who needs to arrive and score. He is a really, really good player, we all see this.”

The 20-year-old has evidently gone from strength to strength since first signing for Jurgen Klopp’s outfit as a 16-year-old in 2019, with a Professional Football Compensation Committee (PFCC) tribunal later ruling that the club should fork out up to £4.3m (Guardian).

Lijnders is happy and boy are we happy

What a player to have on the bench – and it’s fair to say that Elliott has embraced the challenge too, often making an impact when tasked with entering the fray for however brief a cameo.

There’s an argument for him to start too… though how on earth do you justify bringing off the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai or Alexis Mac Allister to make room?

