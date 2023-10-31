Pep Lijnders claims Liverpool player already has a ‘Scouse mentality’ despite only signing in the summer

Pep Lijnders has claimed one Liverpool star already has a ‘Scouse mentality’ despite only signing for the club in the summer.

The Reds signed four new midfielders in the summer and it’s Dominik Szoboszlai who was singled out for praise by the Dutchman ahead of tomorrow night’s League Cup clash with Bournemouth.

Our new No. 8 threw in a superb performance during our 3-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest on Sunday, registering two assists, and Lijnders has also been impressed with the Hungarian’s efforts during training.

“What’s not to like about Dom, huh? He just says it,” Lijnders said in his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth (as quoted by This Is Anfield).

“It’s also Scouse mentality I think as well – to say it. They have dreams, and [who am I] to stop the dreams that we achieve and achieve the impossible, because that’s what they are saying.

“What’s most important with Dom, you see on the pitch what he does, he plays the last pass, for example this week, and Mo scores the goal.

“But for me it’s about that you can speak and you can say, but you have to show, not just the game, but you have to show on the training pitch.

“And not just the training field, at Kirkby here on the windy day, on the rainy day, when it’s freezing.

“So far it’s not November, December and January so he doesn’t know yet, but what I see now is that Dom has all of this.”

It’s fair to say almost all Liverpool supporters have been impressed with the 23-year-old following his summer move from RB Leipzig.

Not only has he been scoring and creating goals but he’s been covering every single blade of grass and putting in a proper shift for the team.

It’s been made clear during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure that the German will not accept players who aren’t willing to work as hard as they are defensively as they are going forward and that’s once again evident from his summer signings.

Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, have all made strong starts to their Liverpool careers and long may that continue as we aim to pick up even more silverware this term.

