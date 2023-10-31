Liverpool contact fan over flag confiscation error during Nottingham Forest clash

Liverpool Football Club could be accused of being a little overzealous when it comes to clamping down on flag displays during games.

Reporting on the bizarre decision to confiscate one supporter’s Wataru Endo flag during a meeting with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, David Lynch noted on X that the club have since been in contact to ‘acknowledge their error’.

Liverpool have contacted a supporter to acknowledge their error in confiscating a flag dedicated to Wataru Endo during Sunday’s meeting with Nottingham Forest at Anfield.https://t.co/zjQXodW0HMhttps://t.co/zjQXodW0HM — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) October 31, 2023

The banner in question merely read ‘Wataru Endo’ whilst combining core elements of the Japanese flag.

This follows clear direction from the club when it comes to banners, clothing and items in general that appear to present a political or ideological message, with one supporter briefly removed from the stands after arriving in a hoodie that demonstrated solidarity with Palestine.

Whilst we wholeheartedly disagree with the decision to remove the banner in question, we’re pleased to hear Liverpool have eventually reached the right decision on this matter, with Lynch rightly pointing out that the item in question hardly contravenes the club’s flag and banner policy.

Debates will rage on over whether the fanbase’s values should be supersede club guidance, with a number of supporters seen making a stand by displaying Palestinian flags over the weekend amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

