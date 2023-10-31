Liverpool ‘keeping tabs’ on 20-y/o Netherlands international ahead of potential January move – Football Insider

Liverpool are weighing up a move for 20-year-old Ajax defender Devyne Rensch as Jurgen Klopp looks to reinforce his backline, that’s according to Football Insider.

The Netherlands international, who has featured nine times for the struggling Eredivisie outfit this term (across all competitions), is also believed to be a target of Arsenal.

Rensch is a versatile option which will appeal to our German tactician. He is predominantly deployed at right back but can also operate in the opposite full-back role, as well as central defence and in midfield.

The Lelystad-born talent is under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until the summer of 2025 but Liverpool are eager to add to their defensive options in January, the report adds.

Andy Robertson is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury while the Merseysiders are also short of options at right-back if Trent Alexander-Arnold was to pick up a knock.

Joe Gomez can cover in both full-back positions if needed but is ideally a central defender while Joel Matip is out of contract at Anfield in the summer.

It’ll be interesting to see what business we complete in the summer with Klopp’s side making a promising start to the campaign.

