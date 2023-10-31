Liverpool player’s seven-month injury hell finally over; could play next week

Calvin Ramsay has had what some might term as an absolute dog of a year having been out injured for much of the period following February this year.

The Scotsman hasn’t played a senior competitive game since Liverpool’s win over Derby in the Carabao Cup, with a serious knee injury suffered at the start of the year prematurely ending his first season at Anfield.

The hope that then followed a loan move to Preston North End was cut short after what the Lancashire Post described as a ‘recurrence’ of his prior injury, leaving him sidelined for a further two and a half months.

There is good news, we promise…

Thankfully, it now appears that Ramsay’s seven-month layoff period is (dare we say it) approaching another conclusion.

The aforementioned publication relayed PNE boss Robin Lowe’s plans to reintegrate the former Aberdeen star back into the side. Following rehab taken at Liverpool, minutes are now planned for the player next week in the Lancashire Senior Cup.

It’s an exciting development for a player many at Anfield had been excited to see develop alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold as the No.66’s understudy.

Hopefully, he’ll now be given the chance to catch up on minutes ahead of the 2023/24 pre-season and campaign.

