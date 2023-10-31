‘He destroyed the kid’ – John Obi Mikel looks back on the time Jose Mourinho had Liverpool player ‘in tears crying’

John Obi Mikel has revealed that Jose Mourinho once had a current Liverpool favourite ‘in tears crying’ during a game.

Mo Salah may now be recognised as one of the best players in the world having took his game to another level since joining the Reds in 2017 but his time at Chelsea didn’t quite go to plan.

Former Stamford Bridge favourite Mikel has opened up on the time the Portuguese ‘destroyed’ our No. 11 while in the dressing room at half-time.

“They were so unlucky that the boss, Mourinho, then didn’t take any prisoners,” the ex-Nigeria international told his Obi One podcast (via balls.ie). “If you weren’t doing your job, it didn’t matter who you were, he would have a go at you.

“He had a go at Mohamed Salah at half-time once and he was in tears crying. We thought ‘Okay, he’s going to let him back on the pitch’ But then he destroyed the kid and then pulled him off. But that was just his mentality back then. But would Mourinho do that now? I think no.”

Mourinho is known as one of the most animated figures in world football.

Right throughout his career, which has seen him coach at some of the biggest clubs in Europe, the 60-year-old has made headlines for varying reasons.

Salah joined Chelsea from Swiss side Basel in 2014 but the forward scored just two goals in 19 appearances for the club before being loaned out to Fiorentina and then AS Roma before making his switch to the Italian capital permanent.

Mourinho, who is now in charge of Roma, clearly wasn’t impressed by the Egyptian King but we can’t say a bad word about the 31-year-old since he made the switch to Merseyside.

He’s won every major trophy possible at Anfield and we look forward to seeing him break more records this season and beyond.

