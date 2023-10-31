‘What Liverpool is all about’ – Neil Mellor explains why ‘we can’t ignore’ 23-y/o Reds ace

Neil Mellor has insisted Liverpool supporters ‘can’t ignore’ one Reds player at the moment due to the importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Hungary international was signed from RB Leipzig in the summer and has hit the ground running with a number of dominant performances in the Liverpool midfield.

Our new No. 8 registered two assists during Sunday’s 3-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest at Anfield and the ex-Red has explained the 24-year-old ‘fits what Liverpool is all about’.

“We talk about Szoboszlai every game, but we can’t ignore him as he has so much involvement. The assist for Mo Salah was absolutely brilliant, he just makes himself available for his teammates,” Mellor told LFCTV (via HITC).

“What I really like about him is he is such a strong runner with the ball and he sets us off on the attack, only Darwin Nunez beat him for sprints forward on the day. He just reads the game really well, intercepts really well and he fits what Liverpool is all about, he is influencing games really well.”

READ MORE: ‘We can say a lot’: Pep Lijnders points out telling reality about 26-year-old Liverpool player

Klopp’s midfield struggled massively last term as the club missed out on a top four finish for just the second time during his tenure.

This therefore meant the former Borussia Dortmund boss was determined to improve his options in the engine room.

Szoboszlai was one of four new faces added in the middle of the park, alongside Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo, and the Hungarian appears to be bring everything to the side which we lacked so badly last term.

He oozes class when out on the pitch and makes playing in central midfield look easy.

He’s already proved that he can both score and create goals and we look forward to seeing him shine further as we look to improve on last season’s disappointing campaign.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!