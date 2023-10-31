Pundit has no words for what ‘captivating’ Liverpool player did at the weekend

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai is quickly becoming a commentator’s favourite, never mind a fan favourite!

The Hungarian midfielder was in inspired form for the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, contributing two assists. Such was the quality of the performance it rendered Tom Gayle speechless and reliant on the words of his co-commentator.

“Watching on as Liverpool comfortably saw off Nottingham Forest, I can find no better words to describe the midfielder’s performance than those of Curtis Davies, my co-commentator for game, who uttered on more than one occasion “he’s the real deal”,” the pundit wrote in the Liverpool section of BBC Sport Football.

“The stats do most of the talking, two assists, four chances created, and a 93% pass accuracy. What the numbers don’t tell you though is the tight proximity of his close control, the ease at which he holds off opponents, and an unmistakable football brain which enables him to consistently find the time and space to maximise his skillset.

“This combined with the captivating aura which he exudes on the pitch, makes him a footballer who demands your attention.

“Szoboszlai is the only Liverpool outfield player to complete every single Premier League minute this season, and long may it continue.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Bournemouth in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow.

An injection of pure class into Liverpool’s midfield

We don’t half bang on about it, but goodness gracious could you imagine if Liverpool hadn’t bitten RB Leipzig’s hand off at £60m?

It’s looking like an even bigger bargain with every passing week. You almost feel we should slip an envelope over the table with an extra £10m for robbing the Germans blind. Hardly the last time we managed such a feat in the same window either (cough cough, Ryan Gravenberch).

Szoboszlai has over 10 games under his belt and he already looks like he’s very much our present and future.

