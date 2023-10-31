(Video) What Liverpool bench were spotted doing immediately after Nunez’s Toulouse goal

The love for Darwin Nunez spread from fans to players as the Uruguayan added to his goalscoring account during an impressive win over Toulouse last week.

The former Benfica man struck in the first-half of action with a thunderous effort, inviting some of the Reds’ bench warming up on the sidelines to join in with the crowd’s chants of “Nunez”.

It’s superb to see how adored the 24-year-old is and we couldn’t be more delighted to see his confidence levels skyrocketing amid a terrific start to the campaign.

