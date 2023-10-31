(Video) Fans may have missed telling sign from what Salah does immediately after Jota goal vs Forest

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez’s relationship on the pitch has evolved into something truly productive for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The pair combined brilliantly for the Reds’ opener, with the former slipping in the Uruguayan into the box who proceeded to fire a stinging effort at the hands of Matt Turner, who duly palmed it into the path of a lurking Diogo Jota.

Interestingly, the Egyptian first acknowledged our £64m signing’s contribution in the matter, running over for a high-five and a quick embrace as the Portuguese international raced over to the touchline for a touching tribute to Luis Diaz.

It’s a telling sign of just how well the two are enjoying each other’s company on the pitch and it can only mean positive things for Liverpool’s goal tally going forward!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel (from 6:59):