(Video) Wow: Szoboszlai’s speed will impress as he completely outstrips Forest player for pace

We could spend an entire day dissecting every little facet of Dominik Szoboszlai’s game that marks him out as such a uniquely attractive footballer in the middle of the park.

But we’ve only so many words and so much time, so we’ve instead opted to point out the 23-year-old’s truly remarkable recovery pace, as was on show in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The former RB Leipzig star quickly closed in on Ola Aina, capitalising on the 27-year-old’s heavy touch and quite comfortably outpacing him for possession of the ball.

Bloody hell… we’ve signed quite the footballer, haven’t we, Reds?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel (at 10:06):