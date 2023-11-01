Andre points to key figure responsible for Liverpool summer snub

Liverpool’s summer interest in Andre would appear to have been quite genuine, judging by the player’s recent comments.

The Fluminense star admitted his coach, Fernando Diniz, had played a prominent role in his decision to remain in South America following an agreement between the two in January.

“I think if I had accepted this proposal, I don’t know if I would feel 100% comfortable, because I had already agreed with Diniz,” the Brazilian told Globo Esporte (via Sport Witness).

“He really values ​​words, honesty, and always tells me that when we do the right things, good things always happen. In January, he told me that without a doubt if he stayed, I would play, my value would increase. Our team could be eliminated in the round of 16. I think you have to make the decision.

“Coming to the final, everyone will say now that I made the right decision. I think it was a very faithful gesture on my part to stay, try to get this title and try to help as much as possible. So today, regardless of whether our team made it to the quarterfinals, semis and finals or not, I was sure I made the right choice.”

The Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A outfit will take on Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final on 4th November.

A great indication of character

Whilst there’s no question that Liverpool would have gone into the season a stronger side with the addition of Andre, we have to respect his commitment to doing the right thing.

It’s certainly a positive indication of his character should Liverpool opt to try again for his services come January. At which point, you’d imagine there’d be slightly less resistance in the matter with the Brazilian top-flight season having ended.

We’ll be keeping our eyes firmly peeled ahead of the incoming window.

