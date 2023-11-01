Confirmed Liverpool team news vs Bournemouth: Szoboszlai & Salah start in rotated XI

Another cup clash and yet again Jurgen Klopp has opted to take advantage of a deep squad by ringing in the changes for Liverpool’s tie with Bournemouth.

10 league games down the line, we’ve reached the traditional litmus test of how one’s season is likely to fare.

That run of games has quite probably extended closer to the 20-game mark in light of the upshift in quality around the top of the table.

That said, the Reds can hardly complain about how they’ve started the 2023/24 campaign compared to the last.

Jarell Quansah makes a return to the starting-XI alongside Joel Matip, with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

It’s a tweaked midfield against the Cherries that sees Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones back in the side along with Harvey Elliott.

Mo Salah retains his place following the comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the English top-flight. Cody Gakpo and, it appears, Dominik Szoboszlai will support him in the front-three.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

How we line up to face Bournemouth tonight in the #CarabaoCup 📋#BOULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 1, 2023

