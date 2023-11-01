Robbie Fowler only got one thing right in naming PL manager as Klopp successor – opinion

Robbie Fowler surprisingly named Unai Emery as a potential Jurgen Klopp successor.

The Spaniard has taken Aston Villa to new heights in recent years following the unsuccessful stint of former Villans boss Steven Gerrard.

“The biggest compliment I can pay Unai Emery is that I think he is one of the few managers who would be up to the challenge of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool,” the ex-Red told the Mirror.

We’d have some serious reservations over such an avenue of action being taken at Anfield, however, as and when our German tactician opts to call time on his L4 career.

Fowler did get one thing right

With all due respect to one of the greatest footballers in the annals of Anfield history, the idea is a terrible one.

Emery does boast some serious European pedigree when it comes to the Europa League. That said, his spells at PSG and Arsenal hardly inspire a great deal of confidence in his ability to lead the biggest clubs on the continent.

Certainly, no job comes bigger than that on the red half of Merseyside!

As such, we can confidently say that Fowler did get one thing right: there are indeed only a ‘few’ managers in world football who could be considered. Emery shouldn’t be one of them.

