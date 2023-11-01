(Video) Gakpo lashes in Liverpool opener in torrential conditions at Bournemouth

Storm Ciaran made its presence known at the Vitality Stadium as Cody Gakpo fired Liverpool into the lead against Bournemouth.

The Dutchman was well-placed to capitalise on a poorly parried ball from opposition ‘keeper Radu right in the six-yard box.

It’s the Dutchman’s fifth goal contribution in 11 games for Jurgen Klopp’s men and another promising contribution on the pitch following a brief injury layoff period.

